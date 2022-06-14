God of War Ragnarok Producer Corey Barlog returned to Twitter to Respond to David Jaffe

God of War Ragnarok is the center of many rumors regarding a potential release date. Former God of War and Twisted Metal director David Jaffe shared his opinion on the status of God of War Ragnarok on Twitter, which prompted a response from the returning producer.

God of War Ragnarok continues where God of War left off when Kratos and Atreus embark on a new journey. Ragnarok is approaching, which means that Kratos is far from over in the Scandinavian environment presented in God of War. Due to the size and scope of God of War Ragnarok, Sony has confirmed that the game will be the end of the Scandinavian saga in the God of War series. News directly from the PlayStation stopped until an update in May of this year revealed new special features for God of War Ragnarok. These special features will allow more players around the world to take part in Kratos’ next journey.

David Jaffe allegedly turned to insider sources at Sony, saying that the release date of God of War Ragnarok is no longer set for 2022. / 50 at the moment.” The tweet prompted a brief and witty response from God of War Ragnarok producer Corey Barlog, who is making his long-awaited return to the social media platform. Barlog’s quote tweeted Jeff: “Wait, what?” and a GIF of Kratos from God of War, followed by a GIF of actor Ryan Reynolds with a sly expression on his face.

Barlog’s tweet caused a lot of discussion in the PlayStation and God of War community, inspiring confidence in the release of God of War Ragnarok before the end of 2022. Although Barlog has not confirmed the release window in tweets, it appears that he is making fun of the constant rumors that God of War Ragnarok is being postponed until 2023. Rumors about God of War Ragnarok are likely to continue for quite some time, but Barlog’s return to Twitter may mean that news about the upcoming God of War title will appear soon.

Barlog’s tweet seems like a much-needed consolation to the community, as the producer is a respected figure. Many appreciated the time and effort invested in God of War and want to experience God of War Ragnarok for themselves. During a busy month in the gaming environment, the expectation of God of War Ragnarok is still filled with speculation.

The November 2022 release of God of War Ragnarok is still being proposed, but PlayStation is not confirming this directly. Eventually, PlayStation will share other news about the long-awaited game, including an important release date.

God of War Ragnarok is coming out in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.