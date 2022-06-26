God of War: Ragnarok November Release Date Evidence Continues To Accumulate

Santa Monica is preparing to release God of War: Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War, reportedly sometime in 2022. These two games are unique in the God of War franchise, as they move away from Greek mythology and take Kratos into the world of Scandinavian mythology, where he will have to fight a new set of gods and mythical creatures. This time, the Spartan warrior is not alone, and he is joined by his son Atreus, who knows how to handle a bow, although sometimes he needs his father’s guidance when his ego gets the better of him. Together they make up a dynamic duo capable of defeating the tallest trolls and defeating the most dangerous dragons.

God of War: Ragnarok has faced delays, partly due to health complications for Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos, and partly due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the development of several games. However, after a long wait, Santa Monica assured gamers that they can expect the final part of the Scandinavian adventures of Kratos in 2022, although the exact release date has not yet been announced. Fortunately, if we take into account the accumulating rumors and leaks, gamers will not have to wait long to find out the release date of God of War: Ragnarok.

Sources suggest that the State of Play event will take place at the end of June

For some time, journalists and industry insiders assumed that Santa Monica was preparing to announce the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, and these rumors have only flared up over the past month. This was partly caused by the increased activity of Ragnarok producer Corey Balrog on Twitter. A recent tweet from him featuring Kratos, along with the caption “save… calmness… the boy…” has attracted considerable attention and speculation, and some players believe that he is hinting at some kind of coming God. military news coming soon.

On June 23, a well-known insider @insider_wtf tweeted a GIF with Kratos and the number “11110”. As smart detectives found out, this is the binary code of the number 30, which is why many have come to the conclusion that the source hints that some news related to Ragnarok will appear on the last day of June. Gamers have been closely monitoring the information leak, as they have an almost perfect track record.

This date is important because it is consistent with recent rumors that Sony has prepared the State of Play on the same day. Many, including industry insider Tom Henderson, have suggested that the release date of God of War: Ragnarok will be revealed via State of Play. The theory makes sense, since June 30th falls on a Thursday, when Sony usually holds its State of Play events. It would be advisable for the event to focus directly on Ragnarok, as gamers have not known more about the game for a long time. However, even a trailer located among others would be greatly appreciated.

God of War: Ragnarok may be released in November

Although signs of the next batch of official God of War news may be published at the end of June, it still doesn’t tell gamers when they can finally get Ragnarok in their hands. However, some sources claim that they already have an answer to this question. In early June, in an article for Bloomberg, Jason Schreier denied rumors that Ragnarok was postponed to 2023, and said that his sources claim that Sony plans to release Ragnarok in November. Like other sources, Schreier also stated that a release date could be announced in June.

It’s easy to believe Schreier, since November is the best time to release high—budget AAA games due to its proximity to the holiday season. In addition, it seems that there were no other headliners from the first Sony studios for this period. On the other hand, it will put Ragnarok in competition with several other highly anticipated games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, with so much steam that the game has accumulated behind it, at the moment there is little that can hinder its sales.

What can gamers expect from God of War: Ragnarok?

Thanks to his actions in God of War 2018, Kratos has two bloodthirsty enemies on his tail. After seeing Kratos kill her son Baldur, Freya stops at nothing to take revenge, and Thor joins her, armed with the mighty hammer Mjolnir. Kratos and Atreus will also have to deal with Ragnarok, an upcoming apocalyptic event that will cause untold destruction if they don’t find a way to stop it. Fortunately, there will be several people on their side, including Mimir, as well as the quarreling brothers Brock and Sindri.