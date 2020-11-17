God of War Ragnarok might not be exclusive to PS5

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan neither confirmed nor denied that the long-awaited God of War Ragnarok will be between generations.

God of War Ragnarok may not be exclusive to PS5, according to a recent interview with a senior PlayStation executive.

In an interview with The Telegraph, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan was asked if God of War Ragnarok will be exclusive to PS5. “Sorry. I have nothing to say about it today,” Ryan replies, thus launching the speculative ships.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 exclusive?

With God of War Ragnarok slated to release next year, players are naturally wondering if it will be a next-gen exclusive or if it will release cross-gen on both PS4 and PS5. God of War Ragnarok was only announced during the September PS5 presentation, and it’s unclear how long Sony Santa Monica has been working on the title. If it’s been in production for some time then a cross-gen release wouldn’t be that surprising.

Either way, you probably still have some serious updates from current to next generation, with improved graphics and load times, and you should make use of haptic feedback in the DualSense controller. With that said, you may want to order your PS5 pre-order, as God of War Ragnarok will shine on the next-gen console.

Somagnews informs you that cross-generation titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales are good examples of what we might expect if God of War Ragnarok launches on both PS4 and PS5. As we reported earlier, purchasing a PS4 copy gives you a free upgrade to the PS5 version, which features improved skin, eye, hair and facial animations and ray tracing.

In the same interview, Jim Ryan insists that £ 70 is a fair price for PS5 games. Ryan suggests that “if you measure the hours of entertainment that a video game, like Demon’s Souls provides … I think it is a very easy comparison to draw.”



