God of War Ragnarok May Win Gameplay Video Soon

God of War Ragnarok: Despite no official confirmation, the hypothesis that Sony will soon have an event of its own has heated up more and more. The latest news about this even says that the broadcast will feature the 1st gameplay trailer of God of War Ragnarok.

The revelation was made this weekend by insider Shpeshal_Nick, co-founder of the Xbox Era website. On Twitter, Nick said he received the information. “It will be exciting,” he said.

I’m being told we’ll see our first gameplay of the new God of War at Sony’s show too. Will be exciting to see. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 26, 2021

The first time there was talk at a Sony event in the post-E3 period was about two weeks ago. The leaker Navtra, who had already fixed details of games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy, talked about the matter.

Regarding God of War, the only official detail released most recently was that the game was postponed to 2022. Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, was the one who made the revelation, also indicating that the title will also arrive for PlayStation 4, in addition to PlayStation 5 .

The executive argued that the project needed more time to ensure the quality that Santa Monica Studio, the developer, wants. The director of God of War (2018) and the sequel, Cory Barlog, also spoke about the subject on Twitter. “By the developers = by the quality = by the players”, he published at the time.