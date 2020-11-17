God of War Ragnarok may not be exclusive to PS5

There is no doubt that a new God of War is on its way to PlayStation 5. Titled God of War Ragnarok, it is already in the development stage, but the surprise is that it may not be an exclusive for the next platform.

Speaking to the Telegraph website, Jim Ryan, the game’s producer, revealed that he cannot confirm that the next game in the Kratos saga will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, implying that, somehow, he might be able to show up on PlayStation 4.

God of War Ragnarok appeared at one of the PlayStation 5 launch events held this year, and so far does not have an exact date for hitting stores.



