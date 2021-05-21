God of War: Ragnarok May Have Atreus As a Controllable Character

God of War: Ragnarok, In a video session on Instagram, Samuel Matthews, concept artist for God of War: Ragnarok, revealed that the next game may have a resemblance to The Last of Us Part 2 and allow control of two characters throughout the adventure.

During the chat, the artist revealed that the team started to look more at what Naughty Dog did in their most recent title by allowing control of Ellie and Abby and switching between them to have different perspectives on the story. In his words, those responsible for the next God of War are thinking of doing the same with Kratos and Atreus in the game that we will receive in the future.

What do you think of this idea? Remember that God of War: Ragnarok does not have a set release date yet.