God of War Ragnarok May Arrive In September 2022

God of War Ragnarok, the next installment in Kratos’ Nordic saga, arrives next year, but so far Sony hasn’t revealed the exact date when the game hits PlayStation consoles. At least not publicly.

This is what the PlayStation Game Size, which specializes in information about game files available on PSN, claims. On Twitter, the profile informs that, according to data recorded on Sony’s network, the game is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022.

The date displayed on PlayStation Network may just be a placeholder, a random piece of information used only to fill the field temporarily until the official release is revealed.

According To Playstation Database, God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022. Maybe it's Just Place-Holder!

However, you need to take a few things into account. Starting with the date, too exact to have been filled in randomly. Also, the game was already expected for the second half of 2022, so the release in late September makes a lot of sense.

Finally, the 30th of September of next year falls on a Friday, being the ideal date for the launch of a new title. Thus, players would have the entire weekend to venture out and fight the Norse gods.

As Sony must wait until Horizon Forbidden West hits stores before starting marketing its next exclusive, the information is not expected to be confirmed until after February of next year. Until then, this should all be treated as just a rumor.