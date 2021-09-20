God of War: Ragnarok May Arrive In Early 2022

God of War: Ragnarok: If information that has surfaced on the web turns out to be confirmed at some point, God of War: Ragnarok could be released sometime in early 2022.

The image you see below is circulating on the net – and was taken from Sony’s own website, in the section of titles coming soon – and shows several titles that will be released in a window later this year (which would also embrace the early 2022). In this case, a guess would be Kratos’ next adventure to arrive sometime between March and April of next year.

God of War: Ragnarok already appears in the 'coming soon' section on the PlayStation website. Q1/2 2022 release date seems plausible?#PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/5AtGbtPygq — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) September 19, 2021

So far, God of War: Ragnarok has no official release date, but we believe that by now many should be rooting for the information that was published here to be confirmed at some point. The game comes to PS4 and PS5.