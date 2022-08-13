God of War Ragnarok Leak Apparently Reveals Odin’s Character Model

For many fans, Elden Ring has already received the “Game of the Year” award (at The Game Awards and elsewhere), but many think that it may have one serious competitor: God of War Ragnarok. This long—awaited PlayStation exclusive recently got a November 9th release date, and considering that the latest FromSoftware and Santa Monica Studios games won GOTY at The Game Awards, it could be a real battle this year – depending on how things unfold. course.

Despite the fact that the release date and the teaser of Fenrir’s appearance in God of War Ragnarok were announced, little has been demonstrated in terms of gameplay, and recently even little has been demonstrated. Fans know that Kratos and Atreus are trying to prevent Ragnarok, and somehow Tyr, Fenrir, Angrboda, Freya and Thor are involved in this. Many are also expecting Odin to appear in the game or trailer, especially after his crows were potentially teased in another trailer, but officially neither his skin nor hair was shown.

However, there are rumors of a number of God of War Ragnarok leaks following the recent leaks of Last of Us Part 1. Presumably there was a security issue that some fans could manage and access, but nothing about God of War Ragnarok has appeared online since it supposedly happened, until now. Recently, the “retired” leader of AethesticGamer/Dusk Golem, widely known for his leaks in the horror genre and Resident Evil, shared a model of the character Odin. Since this is not official information, it should be treated with a degree of skepticism, but for anyone who wants to see it for themselves, click HERE.

There was some discussion about Odin’s appearance and, it would seem, some surprise that he was not a man among men, a powerful God like Zeus. Indeed, just as the interpretation of Thor in God of War Ragnarok has alienated some people, it seems that the appearance of Odin — if it’s legal — could do the same. He seems to be a very fragile figure, almost as tall as a monk from what can be seen, and at first glance his appearance is very modest. Kratos and Atreus probably meet him, not believing that he is the leader of the Scandinavian gods.

However, this largely fits into the mythology of Odin. Despite the fact that God of War never followed the 1:1 mythology, but was inspired by it, nevertheless, this is an interesting look at a powerful god.

God of War Ragnarok is released on November 9 on PS4 and PS5.