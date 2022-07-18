God of War: Ragnarok Gets Its First Full Story Synopsis

Sony has released the first full-length synopsis of the plot for God of War Ragnarok, giving fans a little more information about what to expect in the long-awaited sequel.

Introduced to the PlayStation Store (and noticed by the gamer), the new synopsis replaces the much simpler version we saw earlier. This confirms that the action of the game will take place not only during Ragnarok – the great final battle of Scandinavian mythology, in which Odin, Loki and other gods traditionally die – but also during the events immediately preceding it, the Scandinavian saga known as Fimbulwinter.

“The sequel to the critically acclaimed film “God of War” (2018) is coming out of the Santa Monica Studio, the synopsis begins. “Fimbulwinter is in full swing. Kratos and Atreus must travel to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers while the forces of Asgard prepare for the predicted battle that will end the world.

“Along the way, they will explore stunning mythical landscapes and face terrible enemies in the form of Scandinavian gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarok is getting closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the kingdoms.”

Although it has already been confirmed that players can visit all nine kingdoms, some of these details of the story were previously unknown, including mention of the forces of Asgard. Asgard is the home of Odin and the other major gods that Kratos is likely to face, given his differences with Odin’s son, Thor, so it is likely that the soldiers of Asgard will become a new common enemy.

Fans, of course, won’t have to wait too long for everything to be revealed, as developer Santa Monica Studio finally confirmed the November release date of Ragnarök, and since then has been posting new information drop by drop, including a cinematic trailer (above) and special releases of the game.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.