God of War: Ragnarok Gets a New Story Trailer, a Limited Series Controller

God of War: Ragnarok is only a couple of months away from being released, and he’s just received a juicy new trailer full of gameplay, story details, and even a small battle with Thor himself.

The trailer was shown during today’s State of Play demo along with the announcement of the DualSense controller limited series God of War: Ragnarok. In it, we will take a deeper look at the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, some of the opponents they will face (including the giant jellyfish?), and how the Scandinavian god Tyr can fit into all this.

The trend throughout the trailer is that Atreus keeps secrets from his father, and his father follows his path, despite not understanding where he is leading them, and also wonders if fate really binds them. It also shows Kratos fighting in various new locations, including a dense forest and one that looks like outer space.

Sony Game Status: God of War Ragnarok

New techniques are also demonstrated, showing how Kratos jumps over precipices, quickly pulling himself up with the help of Chaos Blades or collecting stones to throw them. The trailer culminates with a glimpse of the fight we all knew was coming, in which Kratos fights against Thor.

On the other hand, the Limited Edition controller has a blue and white design with a pair of howling wolves on the touchpad. It will be available for pre-order from September 27, and will then be released alongside Ragnarok itself on November 9.

