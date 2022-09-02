God of War Ragnarok fight is shown in a new video

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated PlayStation games to date and the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). On the eve of the release of God of War Ragnarok in November this year, the battles are shown in a completely new game video. Kratos and Atreus have returned with new abilities designed to provide an advantage in battle, and weapons will receive significant improvements.

Sony Santa Monica’s leading combat designers Mihir Sheth and Danny Yee play a key role in the development of the God of War Ragnarok combat system, and the current God of War series follows the studio’s old motto: “play with your food.” In the latest game video, Game Informer demonstrates how Kratos lives up to the studio’s motto by using an aggressive fighting style in God of War Ragnarok. Kratos can cling to ledges with his improved Chaos Blades and then quickly attack enemies. Kratos can throw enemies into the air with two new Dauntless and Stonewall wrist shields.

Atreus can help in battle by stunning enemies with arrows or destroying obstacles in the way of Kratos. Atreus can also summon ghostly allies, as in God of War (2018). The gameplay video of Game Informer shows how Atreus can adapt to combat scenarios involving multiple enemies at the same time. The son of Kratos is combat-ready and can provide Kratos with useful gaps in the protection of the enemy.

Kratos can use brand new branded techniques by holding or pressing a triangular button. Depending on the equipped weapons, such as the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos can exert the full power of his steel to release fire and ice elements with characteristic movements. Branded techniques “Frost Awaken” and “Whiplash” cause additional damage, freezing and incinerating enemies, respectively. However, one combat designer from the God of War Ragnarok development team warns of powerful enemies that rival Kratos and his angry abilities.

It seems that God of War Ragnarok significantly improves the basis of the God of War (2018) combat system by combining the insane combo character of the original God of War series with the methodical approach of the new series. Gameplay components such as characteristic movements allow players to channel Kratos’ power with aggressive attacks worthy of a god.

Most likely, there will be more gameplay videos, since there are only two months left before the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Eager God of War fans should take another look at the powers of Kratos and Atreus before embarking on a second journey this fall.

God of War Ragnarok is released on November 9 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.