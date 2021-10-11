God of War: Ragnarok: Fan Discovers Affective Detail In Trailer

God of War: Ragnarok: Game trailers tend to hide some details that are generally overlooked by most of the audience, and with God of War: Ragnarok things would be no different. So much so that, in the last week, a fan discovered a very curious element among Atreus’ equipment.

As you can see in the image below, at a given moment it is possible to see a drawing made by Atreus in the quiver of his arrows, this being the representation of two people (made like stick puppets) climbing a mountain, which would be a clear relationship with the moment lived by both in the first game.

OMG! There's a doodle of Atreus and Kratos journey to the top of the mountain 🏔️ on his quiver 🥺😭

— OBlackThunderO  (@BT_BlackThunder) October 7, 2021

“My God! Has a doodle of Atreus and Kratos’ journey to the top of the mountain in his quiver. This is so adorable,” says the message posted by user Black Thunder on his Twitter profile.

