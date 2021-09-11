God of War Ragnarök: Cory Barlog Will Not Be Game Director

At the end of yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase presentation (10), God of War Ragnarök was quickly catapulted to the most commented and anticipated gaming post by most Sony fans. However, the director of the previous game will not reprise his role this time, which was confirmed shortly after the event.

Following the Showcase trailer festival, we had some interviews with developers (as you can see in the video below, which had simultaneous translation here on Voxel!) and there Eric Williams, a veteran of Santa Monica Studios, confirmed that he took over director role.

While Williams’ name may not be familiar to PlayStation gamers right away, he’s been around the series for decades, involved in combat system design for absolutely every Kratos adventure to date! In other words, the project is in very good hands.

According to Cory Barlog, “What matters most to us is that we’re able to bring in fresh new perspectives. At the end of a game, you’re always exhausted, so we try to bring in someone else to take over the next chapter.”

Naturally, Williams echoed his colleague’s words, stating that “Santa Monica has always had this tradition of changing directors between their releases, and it’s something that’s brought us a lot of success. Only Cory has repeated the role of director, but that’s it. because he’s really good at his job.”

And you, were you happy with this change of command? What did you think of the new trailer for God of War Ragnarök and the PlayStation Showcase as a whole? Let us know in the comments below!