God of War Ragnarök: Cory Barlog Explains Nordic Saga Ending

God of War Ragnarök will be the conclusion of the story of Kratos and his hunt for the Norse gods. Although this information was already public knowledge, we finally have answers as to why the saga ended in just two games.

Cory Barlog and Eric Williams, the directors of God of War 2018 and GoW Ragnarök respectively, gave an interview together for the Kaptain Kuba YouTube channel. The conversation lasted just under 30 minutes, but it was enough for us to get answers.

During the chat, Kaptain Kuba asks the pair “why do you think it was a good idea to end the Nordic series with just two games? Why do you think it was a more efficient way?” Williams, who heads the production of God of War Ragnarök, promptly passed the ball to his colleague.

“There are a lot of reasons, but I think the most important one is that the first game took 5 years [to get ready]. The second game, I’m not sure how long it’s going to take, I’m guessing it’s going to take a similar period,” he said. the 2018 GoW director. “So you think ‘wow, a third would take about the same time’ and then we’re talking about a 15-year gap telling a single story and I feel like it’s too long.”

For him, wanting fans to wait 15 years to see the conclusion of the story would be “too much to ask”. Barlog also said that watching the development of the new game at the hands of Williams and his team showed him that it would be possible to complete the saga in the second game.

The 2018 game director further revealed that the heart of the Norse saga is the relationship between Kratos and Atreus. “When we talked about what [Ragnarök’s] story would be, about what Eric [Williams] really wanted to do, the things that were interesting to him, I thought, ‘yeah, I think you can do that’ [… ] because the story is centered on these characters and we gave them the time they needed,” he concluded.

Still no confirmed release date, God of War Ragnarök will have versions for PS4 and PS5.