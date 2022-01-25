God of War Is Steam’s Best-Selling Game For Two Weeks In A Row

God of War: SteamDB has released Steam’s 10 best-selling games for the third week of January, where God of War continued to top the list. This marks two straight weeks as the platform’s best-selling title, and this is the first time a PlayStation title has achieved this feat. Check out the top 10:

God of War

Monster Hunter: Rise

Read or Not

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

Total War: Warhammer III

Project Zomboid

Valve Index VR Kit

Warm Snow

Red Dead Redemption 2

It was Daniel Ahmad on Twitter who reminded us of this important achievement for God of War. He reminds us that Horizon Zero Dawn debuted at the front and then lost ground to Fall Guys, while Days Gone held onto the Steam #1 title in its PC release, but it didn’t last more than a week in the position. God of War is doing better than these two games.

Fun Fact: God of War is the first PlayStation published title on Steam to rank #1 on the best sellers chart for two weeks in a row. Days Gone was #1 for one week while Horizon lost out to Fall Guys back when that was popping off. God of War is performing better than both — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 23, 2022

Another interesting detail is that Death Stranding, which was also exclusive to PlaySation, kept the same trend, managing to stay ahead for only a week. But it is important to remember that the port of the game to the PC came with an investment from 505 Games, not directly from Sony.

Apparently God of War had more eager PC players to enjoy, but it’s also worth remembering that marketing with the arrival of the Ragnarok sequel should be helping to boost sales.