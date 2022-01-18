God of War Is Sony’s Biggest Steam Release

God of War: The PC version of God of War that was released last week has become Sony’s best release for the platform. Among the three PlayStation Studios games available, it is the one that performs the best on Steam in several parameters.

With 9,095 reviews, it has a 97% approval rating, 8% and 13% higher than Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, respectively. Additionally, it peaked at 73,529 concurrent players, and at the time of writing, 54,479 are playing, 2,078 fewer than the peak of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Before it was even released, God of War had great signs that it would be a success as it was the fourth most present game on Steam users’ wish lists, behind Party Animals, Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring. Even with the great performance, Cory Barlog said he doesn’t know if its sequel, God of War Ragnarök, will be released for PC.

