God of War in 2021? Fans think unlikely after Sony boss

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president Jim Ryan gave an important interview to the GQ website on Tuesday (23). There were several topics covered, from the PS5 production problems to the company’s plans for 2021. What many people noticed, however, was that when talking about the games that will be released this year, Ryan did not mention the new God of War (still untitled).

The big boss mentioned nominally Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. He said that everyone at Sony has been “feeling good” about the fact that these titles will actually arrive this year.

However, the lack of any mention of the God of War sequel has left many people puzzled, as the launch teaser, shown during PlayStation Showcase in September 2020, shows the year 2021.

Reporter Jason Schreier, one of the most knowledgeable in the industry, even joked that he had a “brilliant bridge to sell to anyone who thinks God of War will arrive this year.”

The discussion took over the social networks and from this omission many people became sure that the continuation of the story of Kratos and Atreus will only arrive in 2022 or even later. Beyond that doubt, there is not even confirmation of which consoles will receive the game from Santa Monica Studio.

And you, do you believe that the game can arrive this year? Leave your comment in the section below!