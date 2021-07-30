God of War Gets Exciting Fan-Made Trailer

God of War was named Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018, so it’s no surprise that so many gamers continue to carry Kratos and Atreus’ journey in their hearts. A Reddit member named PinGwyno is a great example of a dedicated fan as he created a very exciting trailer of his own.

A lot of people in the comments even pointed out that this video is cooler than any official trailer released by Sony! According to PinGwyno, it took about 13 hours of editing work before the material took its final form, a time that was certainly very well spent.

As the sequel God of War: Ragnarok has been pushed back to 2022, this fan trailer at least helps us a little bit in slacking off the nostalgia for the world and characters masterfully reinvented by director Cory Barlog and his team at developer Santa Monica Studio.

Are you looking forward to the next installment in the franchise, which will be released on both PlayStation 5 and PS4? What did you think of this video? What is your favorite memory with God of War? Let us know in the comments below!