God of War: Fallen God gets release date

Publisher Dark Horse Comics confirmed on Monday (4) that HQ God of War: Fallen God will arrive in the United States on March 10, 2021.

Expected to arrive on June 24, 2020, the unprecedented comic book of the God of War saga has undergone a long postponement “due to Covid-19 restrictions”, according to a response from Dark Horse itself. Now, almost a year later, the plot will be officially published and fans will be able to experience a new adventure that took place between the events of God of War 3 and the latest God of War, of 2018.

“After conquering Zeus and frustrating Athena, Kratos believes that he is finally free from his slavery. He embarks for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame, only to discover that his anger and guilt accompany him closely. Kratos rages against the only enemy that has proven to be invincible – himself “, says the HQ description. “But a war against yourself is invincible and just an invitation to madness.”

The script for Fallen God will be signed by Chris Roberson (Hellboy, B.P.R.D. and Witchfinder), while the art will be under the responsibility of Tony Parker (Mass Effect: Foundation and This Damned Band). The comic will also feature Dan Jackson, a color artist, and John Roshell, a letter designer.

There is still no preview of the release of God of War: Fallen God in Brazil.