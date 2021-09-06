God of War: Blades of Chaos Creator Dies

God of War: In a message posted on his official Twitter profile, Mihir Seth, leader of combat design for the God of War franchise, revealed that designer George Mawle, who worked on the same series, passed away last Thursday (2).

Mawle is known for being the creator of the classic War God Blade of Chaos, but he also has his name associated with the Leviathan Ax seen in the latest title in the series. He left the Santa Monica studio in February of this year to work on an undisclosed project.

“At Santa Monica Studios he worked on Kratos’ weapons, navigation, RPG system, various combat elements, improvements to scripting systems to help designers and much more. He was a veteran of the team who played an important role in closing and reducing bugs. It could tell you a lot about him as well as many other people who work with him. Games are made by people, and we lost a big person on Thursday. We’ll miss you, big guy,” wrote Sheth in his long message.