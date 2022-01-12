God Of War, Analysis. The God Of War Also On PC

God Of War: A good transition that augurs a good future for future ports of the Japanese company to PC. A few years ago, if you tell us that we would look forward to analyzing the conversion to PC of one of Sony’s most popular games, we would look at you strangely. Not only because at that time none of the company’s games had reached our platform or looked like it. The fact is that it is absurd that a company that had never published a computer game could become an example of how to do it well for the rest. But here we are and after three games developed by Sony studios that touch our platform we begin to believe it.

It all starts with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a PC conversion by the Virtuous studio. This first release was a bit of a disaster, with visual glitches all over the place and even some serious progression issues. Over time Guerrilla set about fixing it and with the introduction of DLSS last month the game is in a great place. Days Gone came shortly after, and being developed on Unreal Engine 4 made the road to PC a little lighter. It came out with hardly any problems and with excellent visuals capable of running in full detail on non-leading computers. Now… now Kratos arrives in his maximum splendor.

Options for everyone

Contrary to what happened with the recent version of Final Fantasy VII on PC, opening the options menu fills our hearts with joy. First of all mention that the option to change the FOV is not available. In this case we do not miss it especially since the game camera is part of the experience and the combat is explicitly adapted to it. Strangely we are only allowed to limit the frames up to 120 FPS or leave them unlocked and the game lacks a strict full screen option, allowing us only a borderless window that occupies the entire screen but except for these three omissions the rest of the options that we hope are there. So we can adjust the VSYNC (although only between on and off), aesthetic options such as motion blur or grain filter, as well as the quality of the graphics on the screen. Jetpack Interactive, the studio in charge of this version, seems to have done its homework.

In this case, the already basic courtesy has been had in games with such technical potential to introduce “rescaling” technologies. Both Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX are available here, both allowing us to hit higher frames per second, especially at higher resolutions. Both bring substantial increases in the fluidity of movement and although those of DLSS are greater, it should also be noted that certain visual deficiencies occur due to the inability of artificial intelligence to process certain situations.