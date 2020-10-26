God of War (2018) will work at 60 fps on PS5

The game was recently updated to offer some kind of improvement on the backward compatible version, but they had not been detailed until now.

Lance McDonald, a well-known modder, posted on Twitter that God of War and Final Fantasy VII Remake had introduced PS5 support in their most recent updates, in addition to fixing the odd bug. Although it was not specified if the titles would have improvements in the new generation, the creators of Kratos’ adventure have just clarified a few doubts. Sony Santa Monica has posted on its official Twitter account that its 2018 title will run at 60 fps on the new Japanese system.

“If you are going to play the game for the first time or hope to finish that New Game +, God of War (2018) will offer on PS5” up to “60 fps using the Favor Performance video option,” they report in the tweet. As for saved games, players can transfer their saves from PS4 to their new console without any problem. “It starts right where you left off,” they say.

God of War III saved games

Additionally, Santa Monica studios have also referred to God of War III: Remastered. Although they have not commented on whether it will have any kind of special optimization, they have indicated that the saved games will also be compatible between generations. Do not forget that some titles in particular are not. Examples of this are Dirt 5 or Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

God of War is a direct continuation of the third installment, although it was conceived as a kind of playable reboot. Without losing its focus on action, the game directed by Cory Barlog takes the form of a third-person adventure set in a more open world. Together with his son Atreus, the ancient Greek god delves into Norse mythology.

During the PS5 game presentation event, the studio announced a new installment for the new generation. Beyond the keyword being Ragnarok, there are no further details about it.



