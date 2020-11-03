God of War 2 was run on PC with 4K Ray Traycing!

One of the legendary games of a period, God of War 2, which is now engraved in our minds with its new style, was a PlayStation 2 classic. Now it has been run on PC with 4K resolution Ray Tracing support. There are big differences between the previous generation version of the game and the version with new graphics. God of War 2 is on PC with 4K Ray Traycing!

The first adventure of God of War, one of the rare productions that made players happy and became a legend from the moment it was first released, appeared on PlayStation 2. The sequel was also for PlayStation 2, the current console of that time. The second game of the game, which is still in our minds even after many years, was run on a PC with 4K resolution and Ray Traycing support. In the video below, you can see the comparison of the PlayStation 2 and the PC running.

As you can see, there is a big graphical difference between the two platforms. But the PC version still seems insufficient for current graphics. Naturally, the PC version has 4K resolution and Ray Traycing support because it preserves the basics of a game released in 2007, but the lowering of the coatings occurs.



