God Of War: 10 Memes that sum up the Games

Fans of the God of War series were delighted when the synopsis for God of War Ragnarök was recently revealed. The sequel will close out with the Norse mythology arc after the original series was about the Greek world.

There are certain memes that perfectly capture what God of War is like for players, ranging from Kratos’ interactions with Atreus to how Kratos’ battles with the Greek gods were detailed. These memes are both hilarious and surprisingly informative. Which memes sum up experiences that every God of War fan can relate to?

Kratos’ Preference For How He Refers To Atreus

Kratos hardly called Atreus by his name in God of War, where he mainly referred to him as “boy.” It became instant meme material for fans who were tickled by the way Kratos said it. The “boy” aspect of things also sums up the father and son’s relationship since it shows the relative distance that existed between them.

By acknowledging Atreus without saying his name, the story established how the pair wasn’t close for the majority of the game. Kratos slowly phased out calling Atreus “boy” as the game went on, although fans still hold on to the meme because of how funny it is.

Kratos’ Dying Habit

Kratos saw a prophecy that foretold his death at the end of 2018’s God of War, which has led to fans worrying if he will bite the dust in the next game. However, Kratos’ death is hardly something that hasn’t been seen before, seeing as he was killed off in every main entry in the Greek Saga.

There was a recurring element of Kratos returning from the dead, with the first three main games featuring Kratos escaping Hades’ realm. This meme has assured fans that Kratos’ future death might not be permanent either, so there’s no reason to fret over it.

Kratos Steals Everyone’s Weapons

One thing to expect in every boss fight in the God of War series is that Kratos will be coming out of the battle with a new weapon. Kratos has the habit of taking on the weapons or dismembered body parts of his foes, usually through violent means that form part of the God of War experience.

This has ranged from ripping out the heads of Helios, Medusa, and Euryale, to snagging the Nemean Cestus of Hercules to bash him to death. According to Kratos’ logic, he’s the owner of these items because he essentially won them for himself, and many expect him to claim Thor’s hammer.

Odin Doesn’t Know What He’s Dealing With

2018’s God of War was essentially about Odin’s minions assuming they would defeat Kratos because they believed their All-father would protect them. This meme has taken a scene from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to show how Odin’s protection doesn’t apply when Kratos is around.

Kratos killed all of the goons Odin sent at him in God of War for what was the general outline of the game. It will continue when Thor arrives to try and finish him off, but the odds are heavily in Kratos’ favor since he’s always managed to best anyone’s attempts at his life.

Nonsensical Decision To Spare Villains

While the plot of God of War is considered among the storylines in the gaming landscape, Kratos has a nonsensical habit of letting people go when he shouldn’t. He generally brutalizes everyone, yet he walked away from Zeus when the latter was still not fully dead, which then enabled him to trap Kratos in his mind.

Similarly, Kratos initially let Baldur walk away after defeating him, which gave Baldur the opportunity to attack Freya – Kratos’ next move of killing Baldur to protect Freya backfired when she considered his actions to be malevolent. This meme compares Kratos’ decision with Ellie’s at the end of The Last of Us Part II when she also spared Abby when she didn’t need to.

Kratos’ Soldiers Are Too Loyal

God of War II is a story-driven classic on the PlayStation 2, although the behavior of Kratos’ soldiers was hilariously out of place. Kratos was in the process of destroying Greece out of petty vengeance against the gods, only for his soldiers to devoutly follow his orders.

Moreover, Kratos’ actions in God of War III led to the destruction of everything in the Greek world, meaning his forces contributed to their own disaster. Still, fans knew to expect a lot of kissing up from the Spartan soldiers because they were hardwired to be loyal to the God of War.

Kratos Keeps Ignoring Atreus

Looking at things from the gameplay’s perspective in God of War makes Kratos seem like a particularly distant parent. Dialogue within the game has Atreus attempt to talk to his father, but players are generally content with solving puzzles.

This meme contextualizes how that would appear to a third person, as Atreus kept trying to connect with Kratos while he was more concerned with opening a box. The person behind the meme has also made sure to include the “boy” quote since it reconfirms how Kratos didn’t pay attention to Atreus.

Fans Learn More History From The Games Than From School

This meme is geared toward the mindset of God of War fans who tend to be interested in mythology after playing the games. Although the series has heavily modified the actual events in myth, the presence of the majority of the known gods at least makes God of War a good way for people to learn about them.

Some people replay the games just so they can be brought back to speed over the mythological figures. Things like the Titanomachy and the Sisters of Fate, among others, weren’t as well-known in the gaming community until God of War made them mainstream popular.

Nobody Likes Repetition

There are certain levels in each entry that serve as a source of frustration for fans. These have become legendary for the God of War fanbase for the many attempts it took to get past them. The very first game had Hades’ realm as the biggest challenge.

The spiked pillar near the end of the level is the most difficult to overcome, as the many blades tend to throw Kratos off all the way back to the bottom. Likewise, the following entries also feature at least one area that fans have had to endure before finishing their playthrough.

Certain Gods’ Illogical Attributes

The drawback of learning Greek mythology from God of War is that the gods that were presented as weaker than others will come across as one-dimensional. Hermes is one such example, as the character’s primary attribute was his speed, and the game didn’t tell players anything else about him.

For this reason, certain gods’ actual roles in mythology won’t be known to fans and most will hilariously consider them solely for their powers. This meme shows just how these characters appear to the average player, but at least they’re not the only ones who think that way.