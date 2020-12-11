God of Mischief: First Trailer of Loki Series Released

Disney has released the first official trailer of the Loki series. The series, where we will see Loki at different points in the universe, will be broadcast on Disney + in May 2021.

Disney has released the first official trailer of Loki, which will be Loki’s first solo production, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most original “villains”. British actor Tom Hiddleston will once again give life to Loki, the god of mischief.

For those who do not know, let’s remind; Loki went missing in Avengers: Endgame by taking the spacestone. Therefore, in the TV series Loki, which will meet with the audience next year, we will see the god of mischief in different parts of the universe and in different time periods.

Loki will be released on Disney + in May 2021

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino will accompany Tom Hiddleston in the drama Loki. We also know that another British actor, Richard E. Grant, will take part in a role that has not yet been announced. Rumors stated that Grant would only appear in one episode of the show.

Michael Waldron was the executive producer and screenwriter of Loki with Kate Herron. Although the filming of the series started in January 2020, it was stopped in March as part of COVID-19 measures and resumed last September. Loki, one of the most sympathetic villains in the world of cinema, will appear on Disney + screens again in May 2021.

Loki trailer



