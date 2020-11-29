God descended only to help Lucifer ascend to heaven

A new theory has suggested that Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is being groomed as the next ruler of heaven. Some game-changing reveals could be revealed in the next eight episodes.

Once Lucifer’s devious twin brother Michael has been dealt with, fans eagerly await the reunion of Lucifer and God to finally give them the answers they were looking for.

A recent theory has sparked the imaginations of Lucifer fans after an insightful viewer proposed that the repentant devil might finally take his place alongside his father in heaven.

Like its biblical counterpart, the Lucifer show version of the iconic fallen angel once tried to wage war against God and his heavenly choir of angels. Unfortunately, his plan failed.

However, God’s punishment was cruel, and his arrival in the last episode could indicate a changed mind. Your extended stay with your son for the next series could give you a chance to see how much your son Lucifer has changed.

If God keeps an open mind and learns from Lucifer’s experience, it would be hard to deny that his wayward son has changed substantially since his disastrous rebellion so many centuries ago.



