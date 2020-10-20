Gocycle launches 80km autonomous foldable electric bike

British manufacturer Gocycle introduced a new model of folding electric bicycle that is both portable and efficient. It is the Gocycle G3 +, a limited and luxurious edition that brings the most advanced technologies of the brand.

The model features a frame made of magnesium and carbon PitstopWheels wheels that guarantee not only the lightness of the material, but also ease of mobility: in a matter of minutes, it is possible to dismantle the bicycle and carry it in your hand.

The 375 Wh battery guarantees a range of up to 80 km without recharging, and it takes 4 hours in the socket to return to 100%.

The model has automatic gear shifting, and a small LED panel that shows information such as battery level and speed. Gocycle’s proprietary lighting scheme, the Daytime Running Light, allows the bike to be seen even at night.

It is also possible to pair the vehicle with a smartphone application to obtain a report on its performance on wheels.

Availability

The Gocycle G3 + will have only 300 units sold worldwide, with versions in six different colors (black, gray, white, green, yellow and red). Each model costs £ 3,999 – about R $ 29,000 in direct currency conversion – and deliveries begin in December 2020.



