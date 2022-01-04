Goblin: The secondary couple from the drama that everyone fell in love with

The story of the characters of Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun was not the only love in this emotional drama, let’s remember together the story of the Angel of Death and Sunny.

This romance and fantasy drama takes us to know many stories and, although the main plot centers on Kim Shin finding the girl destined to be his girlfriend, we actually met many roles within the story that left their mark.

The main cast consisted of actor Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na, the last two being the stars who were in charge of giving life to two characters who met again and gave life to the secondary couple.

They share a painful fate due to the way they met and parted in their early lives, read on and you will remember why.

SUNNY AND THE ANGEL OF DEATH, ANOTHER SIDE OF THE ROMANCE IN GOBLIN

When the story begins and an ancient time of Korea is shown, we meet a young King played by Kim Min Jae, he is married to the queen and although they were a happy couple, the bad influences caused the King to distrust everyone around him , especially from the commander of his army who was also his wife’s brother.

Faced with this, he ended the life of the warrior Kim Shin and also that of the Queen, causing the three to have a cruel fate that would haunt them for years. The then King must now pay for what he did and was turned into an Angel of Death, also known as a Grim Reaper. He does not have a name or memories, just a great sadness that invades him while he exists aimlessly.

One day he meets a girl named Sunny and suddenly the grief that invades him brings him to tears, but he does not understand why, but his determination to be with her even leads him to choose a name and try to behave as a common man, starting a secondary couple with an uncertain but charming future.

GOBLIN: HOW DOES THE HISTORY OF THE SECONDARY COUPLE END?

As they spend more time together, Lee Dong Wook’s character remembers everything that happened, discovering the damage he caused to his loved one, to Kim Shin, and to himself. Sunny tells him that they can’t be together, at least not in this life, but a dose of hope for their happy ending comes when, in a glimpse into the future, we see them meet once more, this time after having healed the wounds of the past. . AWW!

Did you know that Jung Hae In was also a part of this drama? The actor had a cameo in Goblin and Gong Yoo showed the most jealous side of him when he saw him. UPS!