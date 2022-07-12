Goats are the real heroes of Thor: Love and Thunder, Twitter can get enough

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is already here, and the newest entry in the Marvel cinematic universe is a certified hit and on track to become the biggest movie in the “Thor” franchise. It’s also arguably the most talked-about film in the series, as it includes a fantastic villain role from Christian Bale, a thrilling stage role from Russell Crowe and, of course, the MCU debut of the Mighty Thor Natalie Portman. But these are not the only characters that people love, as many fans believe that the goats from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” can be the goats in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

One of the most controversial things in “Thor: Love and Thunder” may be the comedy of the film. While most people appreciated the change in tone that Taika Waititi brought to the franchise in Thor: Ragnarok, the new film goes even further in that direction. One of the most striking examples is a pair of massive alien goats, presented to Thor at the very beginning. I’m not sure that everyone loved them, but there are those who really liked them.

I have to confess …… I laughed at the goats every time. July 10, 2022

Perhaps it is not so surprising that one can feel that they are confessing something embarrassing by admitting that they love goats. Considering how seriously many people take the Marvel cinematic universe, admitting that the stupidest thing in a movie made you laugh may actually trigger criticism in some corners of social media, but many people don’t care.

And this does not mean that goats are something more than one joke over and over again. These are massive, loud and naughty goats. That’s the whole joke. They look ridiculous and sound crazy. Maybe it was a good joke once, but you expect the joke to evolve or disappear eventually. And yet, this is not really happening. Part of the joke is that the joke never changes.

But there seems to be no reason to be embarrassed if you think goats are actually funny, because many other people thought so too. From some of the social networks that see some of these posts, there are a lot of people who also thought that goats are great. And it looks like Marvel may have known that goats would be loved because there’s already goat merchandise.

In Thor: Ragnarok, almost everyone fell in love with Korg, and probably as a result, he played an important role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given that “Love and Thunder” probably won’t be the last thing we’ll see in Thor, one has to wonder if the goats might return in a future MCU movie, given how many people really want to see them again.