Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Announced

The announcement of Goat Simulator 3 during the Summer Game Fest shocked even fans of the original game. It’s not just that Goat Simulator 2 doesn’t even exist, but also that the Coffee Stain developer somehow managed to raise the chaos of the original game. Coffee Stain also confirmed that Goat Simulator 3 is surprisingly far advanced in development. In fact, it’s so far away that the team is ready to announce the release date of Goat Simulator 3.

When originally announced, Coffee Stain confirmed that Goat Simulator 3 would be coming in late 2022. In the latest trailer for Goat Simulator 3, it is confirmed that an action simulator with an open world will appear on November 17. As previously announced, Goat Simulator 3 will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as on next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

RELATED: Goat Simulator: Wasteland Space Trailer, Parodies of Mass Effect, “Star Wars”

The new Goat Simulator 3 trailer doesn’t reveal anything new about the game. However, it’s as fun as it is disturbing. The trailer revolves around a large number of goats falling from the sky and an unhealthy number of close-ups of goat udders. Then these goats fall on the people living on Goat Simulator 3 island, and each of them is completely unaware of what awaits them. In this regard, the trailer is a clear message (or threat) to Goat Simulator fans. Watch out for the sky, because Goat Simulator 3 is on its way.

With the announcement of the release date of Goat Simulator 3, Coffee Stain has also opened up the possibility of pre-buying or pre-ordering the game on supported platforms. Since there will be Coffee Stain, of course, those who pre-order the game will receive an in-game “Pre-Udder” for free, which, according to Coffee Stain, “is exactly what you think.” The udder in the trailer should make it clear what players can expect with their pre-order.

It is also possible to pre-purchase a digital version of Goat Simulator 3 with a downgrade. It’s filled with what Coffee Stain describes as “random goat trash,” but what’s better described as DLC includes a lot of updated cosmetics and content from the original Goat Simulator. The DLC includes various Payday masks, MMO tank armor, space helmet and suit, as well as 3D printing files for Pilgor Goat, Tony Shark, Goat Tower and Keychain. The Digital Downgrade Edition costs $39.99, which is $10 more than the standard version.

Today’s announcement of the release date of Goat Simulator 3 takes place with almost no build-up. The game’s Twitter account shared just a few silly TikTok videos after Summer Game Fest. There are no other trailers on Coffee Stain’s YouTube channel. Fortunately, those who are interested in pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3 most likely already know what they want. Coffee Stain can spend the next few months convincing everyone else that acquiring Goat Simulator 3 is in their best interest.

Goat Simulator 3 is released on November 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.