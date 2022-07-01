GO TG 3: James Gunn Denies Adam Warlock Image Rumors

Director James Gunn denies rumors about Adam Warlock’s portrayal in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. After his recent work in the DCEU with “Suicide Squad” and the HBO Max series “Peacemaker”, the director returns to the MCU to finish his space trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should complete a comprehensive narrative about the beloved motley heroes, which began in 2014, when they first joined the franchise.

Details of the plot of “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 are still kept secret, the official appearance of the film has not yet been revealed. This is understandable, given that the premiere of the triquel is not due to take place until May 2023, while Marvel Studios is focused on other projects on its list. Gunn, on the other hand, was busy working on the post-production of the blockbuster, and although he did not disclose any details about the spoilers, the director constantly offered fans news about the GOTG 3 process. Gunn is active on social media and often turns to Twitter to refute (or confirm) casting/production rumors in order to save the film from false narratives.

Now Gunn’s latest Twitter post refutes rumors about “Guardians of the Galaxy. The 3rd iteration of Adam Warlock. According to the initial statement, the upcoming character of Will Poulter in the triquel will not wear his trademark blue-red suit or a jewel on his forehead, as in Marvel comics. The original post about the speculation has since been deleted, but user @YorkshireToon was able to take a screenshot of it.

Long before Gunn started working on Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, he has already set up the appearance of the Warlock in the MCU. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 the character’s debut was clearly teased, which led fans to speculate about his upcoming performance. There were even rumors that Warlock would play an integral role in the Infinity Saga, given his ties to the narrative at Marvel Comics, but this did not happen. Instead, the character’s proper debut has been saved for Gunn in his upcoming triquel, and he has full creative control over how to present and use the Warlock, including how he might look in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Given that Gunn debunked this particular rumor, Poulter’s Warlock in a live action movie can really flaunt his comic accurate look, or at least a version of it.

It’s worth nothing that Marvel Studios tend to portray characters as largely comic. However, since most of the characters have changed their appearance over the years, the franchise has many options for adapting them on screen. However, for Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn was the main creative force of the Guardians franchise, and he retains this role in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Given how important and special the Guardians saga is to Gunn, it’s understandable that he doesn’t want the film to fall victim to false rumors, but how Adam Warlock will be introduced to the MCU in live action remains to be seen. visible.