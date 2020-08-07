GO snapshot Pokémon: what it is and how to take a photo

We explain what this way of taking photos of our Pokémon consists of and how we can take advantage of Augmented Reality +. All the details.

One of the functions that makes the most of Augmented Reality in Pokémon GO is Instant GO. The possibility of taking pictures of our creatures in their natural environment has been improving over time and has been integrated in a very organic and natural way in the Niantic game for iOS and Android. Let’s see what the so-called Snapshot function consists of and how we can take photos of our colleagues.

What is GO Snapshot in Pokémon GO

Broadly speaking, we are talking about a simple way to take photos of any of the Pokémon that we have captured. To activate it is very easy: just choose a specific Pokémon from our list and tap on the camera function; Another alternative is that we go to the Stock Market, select the Camera among all the objects and activate the function.

Once we have finished, all our photos will be saved in our device automatically, so we do not have to save them one by one if we have granted our Smartphone to access the camera. Thus, we can share them very easily on our social networks, because Pokémon GO has direct integration with Twitter and Facebook with simple account linking.



