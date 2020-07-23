GO Fighting League Season 3: dates, changes, news

We tell you everything you need to know about Season 3 of the Pokémon GO Battle League GO. Dates, changes, news, awards and much more.

Shortly after the expected Pokémon Go Fest 2020 begins, Niantic announces the end of Season 2 of the GO Fighting League, in addition to presenting the first characteristics and keys of the Third Season, which arrives from next Monday July 27 to 22h CEST (peninsular time in Spain). Here we explain everything you need to know about it, in addition to remembering that we have offered you a series of tips to sell to the leaders of Team GO Rocket and that we can now enjoy remote raids.

Dates and times of Season 3 of the GOF League

Starting Monday, July 27 at 10pm, Season 2 Final Prizes will be available on the Combat screen. The rewards you will get will be similar for Season 3, with some exceptions that we explain below. As for the rotation of this third season, it will be the same as in the second:

The Super Ball League will take place from Monday, July 27 at 10pm CEST until Monday, August 10 at 10pm CEST.

The Ultra Ball League and its Premier Cup will be held from Monday, August 10 at 10pm CEST until Monday, August 24 at 10pm CEST. It is worth mentioning that this Premier Cup will have a limit of 2,500 pcs.

The Master Ball League and its Premier Cup will take place from Monday, August 24 at 10pm CEST until Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10pm CEST. This Premier Cup will have no PC limit.

The three leagues and the Premier Cup (with no PC limit) will be available from Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST until Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST.

Season 4 will start on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CEST.

Changes and news of Season 3 of the GO League of Fights

You will not have to travel a compulsory distance to participate in the Liga Combates GO.

The friendship level requirement to fight remotely will remain the friendship level requirement during Season 3. Remember that you can scan another Trainer’s QR code to face him no matter where you are.

Free Pikachu-inspired avatar items will continue to be rewards for Rank 7.

The battles, victories, and rankings required to rank up will remain the same.

On the other hand, these are the weighty novelties that Season 3 brings compared to the previous one:

More cups will be added! In addition to the Ultra Ball League Premier Cup, we present the Flying Cup, where only Flying-type Pokémon will be allowed. The Flying Cup will be available at an upcoming event, more details coming soon!

After reading the Coaches’ comments, we have decided to remove the feature that allowed you to fight until you win Season 3. The guaranteed reward encounters will be somewhat different in Season 3. In each range listed, you will encounter these Pokémon:

Pidgeot from rank 1.

Galar zigzagoon starting at rank 4.

Galar Farfetch’d from rank 7.

Rufflet from rank 8.

Scraggy from rank 9.

Free Pikachu from rank 10.

Upon reaching Rank 10, you will get a new pose and items for the avatar!

On the Premium Reward Tracks you will now earn Rare Candy after the fourth victory. The number of Rare Candies received will be reduced from eight to six.

Trainers who complete Season 3 at Rank 7 or higher will receive an Elite Charged Attack MT instead of an Elite Rapid Attack MT. Apart from this modification, the end of season rewards will remain the same as in Season 2.



