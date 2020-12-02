GMR and adidas, play soccer in real life

The new Jacquard by Google technology connects the practice of sport with our FIFA profile as we overcome challenges and compete with friends.

EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile, Google and adidas join forces to connect real and virtual football through new technology. This is adidas GMR, a new product designed to record and monitor our movements and actions on the pitch and that this has an impact on FIFA Mobile, in the form of unlocking challenges and rewards that improve our average in the game. The system, which is launched from March 10, 2020, has, ultimately, only one goal: to take your skills to another level.

The proposal uses an advanced technology, created by Jacguard by Google, through which a simple chip placed in the insoles of our boots will be able to follow all our movements and identify them correctly. At the launch of the technology, we will be able to unlock rewards for sprinting 250 meters, running 4 kilometers in total, making a long displacement or taking a penalty, as well as kicking the ball 100 times, among others.

How GMR adidas works

The system is very simple and intuitive to operate. We received the adidas GMR chip, and once charged, we pressed the side button to synchronize it with our mobile device. Once connected, we place it inside our template, adaptable to any type of boot, and we place the complementary chip on our other foot. At this point we just need to open FIFA Mobile and connect it with GMR technology and accept the challenges that appear while we play connected. Everything we achieve in the real field of play is transferred in the form of rewards to the title for smartphones.

The GMR pack brings with it a pair of official templates with the space to place the chip and its namesake for the other boot. For its part, both the adidas GMR and FIFA Mobile applications can be downloaded completely free of charge from the official Android stores and the App Store.



