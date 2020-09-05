GMK NucBox is the world’s smallest 4K mini PC

Computers were laptops first and then they got into our pockets thanks to phones. As technology is changing so rapidly, smaller computers have begun to find a place in the industry. GMK Team has unveiled the world’s smallest 4K computer, GMK NucBox, to fill this gap. The computer is as big as a palm. The mini PC, which has Intel’s quad-core processor, contains 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Let’s take a closer look at this mini PC:

Meet the world’s smallest 4K computer

GMK NucBox, which is very stylish and compact, has reached a very high support of 1 million 500 thousand dollars in the crowdfunding platform called Indiegogo and this support continues to increase. The figures aimed by the project were exceeded by 1932 percent. In other words, the expectation of 77 thousand dollars has been exceeded. Based in China, this project was born from the idea of ​​building a powerful computer that fits easily in a bag and pocket.

Completing the prototype stage, the product is now in the production stage. The device is literally based on the idea of ​​using ultra-small and high-performance mini computers everywhere, without departing from the productivity and 4K entertainment understanding of people with active lives. Seeing that people have such an expectation, the GMK team designed the world’s smallest computer, relying on the power of Intel’s 4-core processor.

While the cube is preferred in the design of the device, when we look at the dimensions, we see only 2.4 x 2.4 inches. Its design includes textured metal CNC machining and is reported to be extremely robust. Reportedly, GMK NucBox can run most popular games that do not require high graphics smoothly at high frame rates. Thanks to its ability to play video up to 4K 60Hz, it can actually do what many normal computers cannot do.

This tiny computer has connections such as 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C, as well as many input and output connectors including card player, HDMI. In addition to supporting multiple systems, this mini PC, which does not heat up and works silently, really impresses.



