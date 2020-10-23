GMC Hummer EV: Conoce la pick up con 1,000 hp

General Motors has presented the new Hummer EV, a pickup with figures of 1,000 hp, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and a range of just over 563 km

The new GMC Hummer EV is here! The controversial and imposing brand of General Motors has returned, carrying a new philosophy of electric mobility, while retaining the toughness and imposing that characterized it since the day of its launch more than 10 years ago. What is impressive is that the brand remains strong with figures of 1,000 hp, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and a range of just over 563 km.

Beloved design is back

There is no doubt that something that stood out in the Hummer was its design that basically simply took the most characteristic of the Humvee, a military car, and implemented it to a car with a traditional SUV platform. By having square lines and excessive dimensions it became an attraction for people. Most users will be happy to learn that things did not change with the Hummer, but only adapted to a more contemporary design.

Somagnews informs you that GMC assures that the GMC Hummer EV will not have more body variants for this pick-up model, which means that there will only be a four-door configuration and short punt, they have no short or medium-term plans of present a simple cabin variant or with a longer pan. It is worth mentioning that its measurements are astonishing, since it measures 5.5 meters long, somewhat larger than a GMC Yukon of 5.3 meters long, although not as long as a GMC Yukon XL or a Cadillac Escalade ESV of 5.7 meters long. Its height is 2.05 meters, a little more than a Ford F-150 Raptor that by its own merits is already large.

We must be sure that the impressive look is guaranteed, the headlights are now accompanied by a central light that unites them and that in a certain way brings to mind what the original grills of the H2 and H3 were, thanks to vertical elements and the car name placed along this strip. It is important to know that GMC made the decision to launch the pick-up variant first due to the growing interest and sales of this type of car in the United States and many other countries, adding that it wants to take advantage of the electric pick-up boom that does not delay. to appear.

Finally they clarify that in a future time they will also present a variant of traditional bodywork, SUV, with an equally imposing design, although with more comforts typical of a car of that type and not of a pure off roader as they have done with this pick -up.

On the other hand, the tires it has are 35 “, they consist of Goodyear Wrangler All Territory MT and have 18” wheels, however, according to Aaron Pfau, lead development engineer of this project, it will be able to take tires of up to 37 “without having to modify any element of the car so that they fit or can work without problem.

An element that is also attractive is the Infinity Roof, which is a roof composed of four panels with a certain level of transparency that can be completely removed -and stored in the front trunk-, to offer that sensation of open sky that so much love. greatest lovers of this type of adventure car, it is an element that we will find in all GMC Hummers. The center bar that remains when the panels are removed can also be removed and stowed behind the second row of seats. In addition, the lid of your pan will also be multipurpose like that of the GMC Sierra.



