GMA’s Updated Clip Shows T.J. Holmes Calling Amy Robach’s Ex-Marriage “A Love Story Unlike Anything Else” Before The Affair

The relationship between Good Morning America contestant T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has been under a magnifying glass after news of an alleged affair between the two hosts went viral. He attracted a lot of attention, getting people like CBS’ Gayle King to comment on him, and comedians like Steve Martin and Martin Short to roast him. The situation also led to the fact that old clips from GMA surfaced, for example, one from 2021, where Holmes called Robach’s marriage to Andrew Shu “a love story that has no analogues.”

Earlier this week, following the allegations, a clip from this October went viral where Robach seemed to make a cryptic joke while interviewing Reese Witherspoon, and now an even older clip from GMA has resurfaced. In a video from 2021, Holmes introduced his co-host and her now ex-husband, who were promoting their children’s book, on an episode of GMA, saying:

This is a love story unlike any other that you will hear about soon. It’s part of the show, actually we’re joking, we’re laughing, we’re having a good time here, but these are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. Of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue, who is also a dear, dear friend.

After Holmes talked about how his co-host and the Melrose Place star united after the divorce, a story played out in which Robach and Shu explained how they united their families, and how this experience inspired their children’s book “Better Together!”.

Shu has three sons, and Robah has two daughters. They discussed the problems and advantages of uniting their families. They also talked about how they were engaged for five months, and got married ten months later. After many years of living together, they broke off the marriage in August, the same month that Holmes separated from his wife.

Holmes also said in the 2021 interview that he was “interviewing friends” and kept chatting with Robach and Shue about their relationship. He asked if there was a moment when the couple thought they had bitten off more than they could swallow, and they talked about their different parenting strategies and how their children helped ease the transition a little. You can read the full GMA story, aired in October 2021, here:

The news of their alleged affair came as a shock because they have both been married to their partners for ten years. Although, apparently, the romance of these two was a secret of polichinel on the set of GMA.

As for Holmes’ relationship with his ex-wife, the accusations against him and Robach caused his old post to go viral, in which he wrote:

And despite all my efforts, she has remained married to me for the last 10 years. This is not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her many reasons, excuses and opportunities to throw her beautiful ass from

After this post became known, it became known that Holmes was allegedly in another three-year affair with Natasha Singh, who was a GMA producer.

As for the relationship between Holmes and Robach, they were seen together in November during a romantic vacation in New York, and some reports say that the romance could have started in March, when they were preparing for the New York Half Marathon together. However, other reports claim that the couple met in June when they went to London to cover the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, others say that the couple were not together until August after they broke up with their partners.

You can see in this older GMA clip of Robach and Shu that the former couple were really good friends with Holmes, however now it turns out that Robach is romantically involved with her co-host.

Due to all the attention surrounding the alleged affair between the GMA3 hosts, they were excluded from the ABC broadcast.