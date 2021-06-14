Gmail Undergoes Major Overhaul To Compete With Slack And Teams

Gmail: Google announced a major overhaul of Gmail this Monday (14). The e-mail service will receive a series of new productivity tools and will have greater integration with the Workspace, such as Documents and Spreadsheets.

According to the company, the idea is to turn Gmail into a central point that will bring together all the brand’s applications. Thus, it creates a service more aligned with competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of the Spaces feature. Previously called Rooms, it allows users to collaborate in real time. In addition to chat and file exchange, it will be possible to edit documents without switching between tabs.

These tools have been available to Google Workspace subscriber customers since last year. Now, with the redesign, anyone with a Google account will have access to this business productivity suite.

The announcement comes as offices around the world prepare for a scenario with more people acting remotely. Like, Google has adapted these features for everyday use — even outside of work.

“We’re working, living and playing in the same places in general. There’s a lot of convergence right now,” said Javier Soltero, manager of Google Workspace.