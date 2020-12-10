Gmail now lets you edit Office documents directly

Google is making major changes when it comes to its office applications. Many rely on their word processing, spreadsheet and presentation trident, not to mention their email service. The synergy between these four applications is very strong, but it can still be even more efficient after Google lets you edit files in Gmail without having to download them.

Goodbye to the download step

Email is one of the most important modern tools for both work and personal life. It is very easy to contact a person if you have their address and in a few minutes you can have their answer if it is fast. In addition, you can send files to that or those recipients, always taking into account the limit that each service puts.

But in the case of Gmail, there is a new and interesting function that is none other than editing documents directly from Gmail. Until now it was necessary to do a series of steps to modify a simple line of the document, but this new function makes this feature possible and all thanks to the arrival of Google Workspace.

Until now to make changes you had to download the content of the message. In fact, in the case of a Word document you could download a copy in your Google Drive space, but now you only need to have access to Gmail to do it. Without downloads, you just have to activate the view of the document and start retouching all the lines you consider. The best of all is that the original format is not modified, that is, if the format is Word type .docx it will continue to be so even if you modify it. Remember that you can even export a Documents document with this same extension to improve compatibility with this class of files and the Microsoft app.

More improvements to work in the Google cloud

It is true that Microsoft has its own basic office automation service in the cloud, but many bet on Google’s because of its speed. Now the great G puts a new march to get its users to edit files from Gmail without having to download them. In addition, there are not only improvements for documents, since according to The Verge there is a macro converter to keep the existing ones in an Excel document when passing it to Spreadsheets.



