Gmail: Mark a message as read without opening the app

Gmail is available on most mobile devices in the world. Android smartphone users necessarily need an account in the service, which is why they are the main beneficiaries. In fact, if this is your case, we will tell you how to mark a message as read without opening Gmail.

So you will have new Gmail notifications on Android

Emails are part of the daily life of users. With the advent of smartphones they have become even easier to answer and review anywhere and anytime. However, the notifications you receive on your mobile are not as complete as we would like and they need the help of an app that provides that extra support. This is the case of the trick that we leave you today that aims to mark messages as read in Gmail from notifications.

By default, the email app has only two options: the first is to archive, which simply saves the message, and the other is to reply. Of course, neither of them works for what we want and unfortunately there is no native way in the app to modify these values ​​in the notification settings.

So, what you have to do is look for another solution, which is in an app in the Play Store called AutoNotification. When you open it, as usual, it will ask you for a series of permissions so that it works correctly on your Android device, so if you allow it to enter the device everything will start working. What you have to do is enter the part of the Gmail Buttons and here you will have to enter your account so that the app can offer you its improvements.

Afterwards, you will have to accept all subsequent permissions from Google, which are the typical ones that you have to enable for security reasons each time you activate a big G account in this application. Then you can choose the buttons you want to put every time you receive an email and the application notifies you.

7 day trial

AutoNotification gives you the ability to change the buttons for Gmail notifications, but you should know one thing about the application. It turns out that you have a 7-day free trial, a period that will help you know if you want to continue to the application. We also tell you that the price is less than one euro, so if it convinces you, it is not so much what you have to pay.



