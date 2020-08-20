Gmail, fixed problems sending emails with attachments

Google has solved the problem that from 7:00 today, Thursday 20 August, made it impossible to send emails with attachments on Gmail and slowed down the loading of documents and images. On downdetector.com and on social networks, where the malfunctions were reported, many people confirmed that the email service is working correctly again. Prior to Google’s intervention, various users were faced with this error message: “Sorry. There was a problem. Recent changes may not have been saved ”or its variant“ Failed to send message. Please check the network and try again ”. In addition to Italy, the problems have also affected various other countries, including Japan, the United States, India and Australia.

Fixed Google services issues

In addition to not being able to send emails containing attachments, users could not even receive them, even if the sender had a different email address. Sending text-only messages, however, presented no problems. Fewer users reported difficulties logging into their account. Other reports also mentioned problems in uploading documents to Google Drive or videos to YouTube. Other Big G services affected by the down were Docs, Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice. The Mountain View giant has solved the inefficiencies, as announced on the communication channel open to keep users updated. “The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience suffered and thank you for your patience and continued support,” states the latest status.

A similar case

This isn’t the first time Google has had to solve similar problems. In July, various users encountered problems accessing their Gmail account and the technicians of the Mountain View giant had to intervene to solve the disservice in a short time.



