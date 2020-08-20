Some of the Google services, one of the main veins of the internet, crashed due to a serious problem. There are interruptions in access to all services using the same infrastructure. Gmail users report that they are unable to add email attachments and upload files from Google Drive. Here is Gmail crashed? The official answer to the question.

Gmail crashed? File attachment does not load

There are problems with accessing the US-based Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet web services. The root cause of the problem seems to be the issue with the Cloud service powering applications other than the company’s own web services.

While users have problems adding file attachments to their e-mails via Gmail, only text-containing e-mails can be sent. Besides, Google Drive file upload and work in an online file in Google Docs is not possible.



