Gmail and Slack go through instabilities this Monday

The first business day of 2021 began with a setback for workers using Gmail. Several users report instability in Google’s email service on Monday (4).

Among the reports of Internet users on the Down Detector website, there is a very slow use of the tool, with difficulties to login and send new messages.

Slack out of air

Gmail was not the only service to experience instability on Monday. The Slack communicator also presents problems for many users, with an error warning on their servers when trying to connect the tool.

Slack started failing around noon (Brasília time), stopping loading conversations and threads. Then, the communicator went completely down, presenting only an error message when connecting to the servers.



