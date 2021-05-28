Gmail Adds Shortcut to Save Images to Google Photos

Gmail: Among the app and tool news announced at Google I / O 2021 last week, one catches the attention of Gmail users: a shortcut, introduced by Google on Wednesday (26), allows photos attached to emails can be saved directly to Google Photos, without the need to download.

Currently, when you receive an email, thumbnails are shown at the bottom of the message. When hovering over them, the options are “Download” or “Add to Google Drive”. Google has now added a “Save to Photos” button with the service icon and a plus sign in the corner. The option is also offered when the image is in full screen, in the floating menu.

When can I save photos from Gmail to Google Photos?

To be made available to personal users of Gmail, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers in the coming weeks, the functionality only accepts, for now, photos in JPEG format. In the screen capture shared by the company yesterday, the Gmail interface on the desktop was shown, making it unclear the use of the tool on mobile devices.

The novelty comes at a very favorable time to add images to Google Photos, before its reformulation on June 1st. On that date, unlimited storage for “high quality” photos will end, being replaced by a 15GB limit. But since any images uploaded before the change will not count towards the limit, the tip is: “save photo, save photo, save photo!”.