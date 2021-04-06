GM unveils 480 km SUV version of Hummer Electric

After a few teasers, General Motors unveiled the SUV version of the Hummer EV electric truck. With the start of production scheduled for 2023 and depleted reserves, the fully electric models will have variants with different levels of autonomy and special features.

For example, the option with a range of 400 km will sell for US $ 80,000 in the US – about R $ 457,000 in the current conversion. Meanwhile, the more robust version with autonomy to run 480 km has a suggested price of US $ 110,595 (R $ 630 thousand).

The SUV models of the Hummer above US $ 90 thousand (R $ 514 thousand) stand out for bringing the special Crab Walk feature. It allows the vehicle to turn all four wheels to drive diagonally at low speed.

Another novelty is Extract Mode, a useful tool to overcome large obstacles. When activated, the air suspension system lifts the vehicle 15 centimeters from the ground.

Internally, the vehicles will have a 13.4-inch touchscreen on the center console and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. In addition, they will use the 2nd version of Super Cruise, GM’s advanced driver assistance system.

GM’s new electric platform

Like the trucks announced in 2020, the SUV versions of the Hummer will be the first vehicles built on Ultium, GM’s modular electric battery platform. According to the automaker, it will provide power ranging from 50 to 200 kWh allowing for an autonomy of up to “640 KM or more”.

In the case of the SUV model, the platform will include 800-volt batteries and a fast-charging capacity of 300 kW. With that, only 15 minutes will be enough to provide a load to run around 160 km.

Even with 170 horsepower less than the high-end edition with 830 horsepower, the electric motor of the basic Hummer models will be able to go from 0 to 100 km in just 3.5 seconds. Something impressive for heavy vehicles.