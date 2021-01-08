GM strengthens sustainable future with electric cars

Traditional automaker General Motors, GM, has announced a new marketing campaign that also includes a change to the company’s logo. The visual transformation aims to reinforce the brand’s investments in sectors that involve digital platforms, sustainability and electric cars.

The logo now has softer colors, maintaining the blue tone, with the letters in lowercase and a dash below the “m”, as if it were a plug for an electrical appliance. This is a direct reference to Ultium, the battery system that is GM’s big bet in the segment. In addition, the edges were smoothed and gained discrete curves.

This is the fifth change in the company’s symbol, which already has 113 years of history and has not undergone such a change in a decade. “GM’s new logo is built on a strong heritage, while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to GM’s traditional blue square,” says the official description. The development was in charge of an internal team.

The new marketing campaign, called “Everybody In”, opens on January 11 with a redesign on the automaker’s website and advertising campaigns. However, the logo has already been applied even on the company’s social networks. GM’s promise is to launch 30 new electric cars by 2025.