GM reveals details about GMC’s next launch, Hummer EV

Last week GM announced 12 new electric car models, which will be launched among four of its divisions: Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. At the time, the group released little information about each one, but today – July 30 – a few more details were revealed about the models that will be launched under its division of trucks and pickups.

In a teaser published on YouTube, GM showed some details that we can expect from the new Hummer EV, the GMC electric pickup that will also arrive as an SUV version.

In the video, basketball player LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, introduces the next Hummer’s as “true revolutionaries” – which can be understood as a nudge to Tesla, which is one of the world’s leading electrical manufacturers, will likely be put in competition with GM’s upcoming EVs.

The teaser also reveals, in a succinct way, some details of the car, such as the power of 1,000 horsepower, the torque of 11,500 n M – Newtons per meter – and the ability to reach 60 mph in 3 seconds.

In addition, a few more specific features were highlighted, such as its removable roof and a feature that is called “Crab Mode”, or Crab Mode, in free translation, which can be a high torque mode in which the vehicle “crawls” over rocks on rough terrain.

There are still no details on the price of the next Hummer EV, but the video highlights that more details will be revealed “during the summer of 2020”, during which time it can already be pre-ordered, and that it will begin production in the summer of 2021.



