GM released the promotional video of the new Hummer EV

General Motors (GM) released today (29) a teaser of the electric version of the Hummer, which will be revealed in full by the end of the year. The novelty would be presented in May, but the launch ended up being postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

A competitor of models like the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford Bronco, the Hummer EV had the side silhouette presented in this new video, revealing two body versions: a pickup truck and an SUV. The recording also brings other interesting details, confirming some rumors that have emerged in recent months.

The video, narrated by NBA star LeBron James, confirms, for example, the presence of the electric motor with up to 1,000 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 96 km / h in just 3 seconds. Also mentioned is the new generation of Super Cruise, GM’s driver assistance system.

Also according to the video, the new Hummer will be equipped with super fast charging battery, infinite roof, modular panels and ultra-vision cameras. Adrenaline and Crab modes are also mentioned – the latter, supposedly allows the electric car to move sideways, which can be useful in different situations.

Availability

Along with the teaser, GM has confirmed that it will introduce the Hummer EV by the end of this fall in the United States, but has not yet set the date. That is, the electric vehicle can be launched between the months of September and December.

The automaker also promised to reveal the model’s “remarkable capabilities on and off-road” when it is close to its official presentation.

Production will start only in the fall of 2021, according to the manufacturer. With this, the electric pickup and SUV should only reach dealers between the end of next year and the beginning of 2022.



