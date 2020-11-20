GM promises 30 new electric vehicles by 2025

General Motors announced the company’s long-term plans for the electric vehicle market. They include an ambitious target in the number of models launched and an increase in investment foreseen for the sector.

According to the automaker, US $ 27 billion will be spent on fully electric vehicles by 2025, some of them autonomous. That figure is $ 7 billion higher than the previous plan for the same period, released earlier this year.

Another goal involves the launch of 30 electric vehicles in the next five years, including models from the Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Buick lines – which should involve all possible price ranges. Some of the ongoing projects, such as the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ lines, have been accelerated so that announcements are brought forward.

In addition to launching vehicles, the company wants to use the money to make the process of manufacturing “Ultium” batteries cheaper. A future generation of the energy source can make cars more affordable in price for the population. In all, 3 thousand jobs were created in areas such as software development, electrical systems and various engineering to work with the management and multimedia platforms.

In addition to environmental concerns when reducing the number of diesel and gasoline cars on the streets, one of GM’s goals with this new planning is to defeat Tesla in the segment.



